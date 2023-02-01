Road accidents in Okara, Basirpur claim five lives

Pakistan Pakistan Road accidents in Okara, Basirpur claim five lives

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

01 February,2023 05:12 am

OKARA/BASIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and four other were wounded in two separate accidents in Okara and Basirpur on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Faisalabad Road in Okara where a tractor trolley hit a van and a truck due to which three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident took place in Rukanpura area of Basirpur where a man and a woman were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

