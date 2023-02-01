Elahi blames PDM of political victimisation

01 February,2023 12:08 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi slammed on Tuesday the PDM-led government, saying the government was not caring about the nation and using the power for taking political revenge.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Elahi stated, “Terrorists were free to attack, while the opponents were sent to jail, the interim CM will stay for one and a half months only, though his unconstitutional activities will be kept on record. Whoever exceeds the legal limits will be turned in.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader said that whether it was the federal government or the interim set-up, all they did was to plan how to “minus” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. He added, “Those who plan on taking revenge should know that Imran Khan cannot be stopped as the nation was standing with Mr Khan. If the leaders want to contest they can compete with him in elections, Mr Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan.”

The former CM further said that all the 13 parties in the PDM cannot compete against Mr Khan, adding that the PDM kept escaping from local government (LG) polls and general elections. He said, “The interim set-up was resorting to the tactics of sabotaging the projects started during the PTI-led government’s tenure.”

