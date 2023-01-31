Court to listen to all arguments in Fawad Chaudhry's case

31 January,2023 06:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid the uproar surrounding the proceedings of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry’s case, a district and sessions court ruled it would take into account the point of views of all concerned in the case.

The post-arrest bail plea in the sedition case registerd against the detained PTI’s leader was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani on Tuesday.

ECP’s plea declined

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyer Saad Hassan demanded more time from the court for preparation on the bail plea. Mr Hassan plead before the court to extend the hearing till Feby 2.

Responding to ECP lawyer s request, Babar Awan - representing Fawad Chaudhry – said there was no need to give extra time as Mr Hassan had already explained his arguments, while also asking the court to decide the case today (Tuesday).

However, the court refused to do so and said it would listen to the views of all groups in the case.

Case against Fawad Chaudhry

The FIR (No 69/23) was registered against the PTI leader under sections 153-A, 506, 505 and 124-A of PPC on the complaint of ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, stating that the suspect used threatening language against the commission and its members. Speaking to the media and people, Mr Chaudhry threatened the ECP members and their families, the FIR stated.



