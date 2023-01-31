Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera bids farewell to civil service

Pakistan Pakistan Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera bids farewell to civil service

Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera bids farewell to civil service

31 January,2023 06:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Secretary Cabinet Division Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera retired on Tuesday.

Mr Sukhera was the 22nd grade officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He served as Secretary of the Cabinet Division for the past three years. He had served in approximately 23 governments over a span of 38 years.

Mr Sukhera had also been nominated as caretaker Punjab chief minister. Mr Sukhera worked in various federal ministries for nine years and was awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan.