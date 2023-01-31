Nasir Shah says country to stave off risk of default despite economy in tight spot

31 January,2023

SUKHUR (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said the incumbent federal setup was able to stabilise the economy despite the worst four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule while quashing the fear that the country could default.

The minister said the Sindh government was busy improving the lives of the people in the province, and for this reason, there would be rescue 1122 services in Sukkur.

He added that the current coalition setup was trying everything to steer the country out of a quagmire, and in the past, the Pakistan Peoples Party tried to work in unison with Imran Khan but in vain due to the latter’s intransigence.

Condemning the recent Peshawar attack, the minister said terrorists were against Islam, and due to the PTI’s bad governance in the last four years, the situation had become worse.