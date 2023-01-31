Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

31 January,2023 05:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office sources, views on the regional situation were exchanged during the meeting. Asad Majeed reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and interconnected region.

The sources also informed that Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

