PTI pens letter seeking permission for Imran's helicopter landing

25 November,2022 05:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted another letter and asked to allow the landing the PTI’s chief Imran Khan’s helicopter in Islamabad.



In a letter written by PTI’s leader Ali Nawaz Awan to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he sought permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter to land and take off at the Parade Ground on November 26 (tomorrow).



The letter penned by the PTI leadership stated that in case of any eventuality, the helicopter should be near the public gathering venue.



The administration has been requested to allow the landing and takeoff of the helicopter on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26.

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar revealed that the administration of Islamabad has not granted permission for the landing of former premier Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground on November 26.

Taking to Twitter, he claimed that the authorities had not provided any reason for rejecting the request, adding that the Islamabad administration’s move will increase the threats to Khan’s life.

Sanaullah asks PTI to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as Imran’s life under threat

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the interior minister said that there are the reports from the agencies that Imran life’s is under threat, adding that there is still time for Imran Khan to postpone his march. He claimed the march is being staged to create the situation of the political stability and economic catastrophe.



Rana claimed that Imran will not get the date of elections from Rawalpindi, adding that the day – November 26 – was fixed for a specific reason for long march. He added that the establishment will not play its role to give him [Imran] date for the elections as now – the matter gets old.



Claiming that Imran Khan cannot be successful by any means, Rana advised Imran to come and sit with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership – Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akthar Mengal, Khalid Magsi – Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif.



Rana further said, “If you [Imran] wants to meet with Nawaz and PM Shehbaz, hopefully they would not refuse to meet you. if you need any sort of help in this regard, I will be there for you to help as I am your – political – opponent, not enemy.



Suggesting the PTI chief to come back and be a part of the parliament, Sanaullah said that if he [Imran] is looking for the elections date, so it is better for him to come and sit with the politicians as the decisions could change only when the politicians sit together.