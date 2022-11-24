Appointment of army chief on seniority basis will lead to stability in country: PM

24 November,2022 06:03 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hours after appointing Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the decision to appoint army chief on seniority basis will lead to stability in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on Twitter, saying PM Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Asim Munir as new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

In this regard, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif wrote on Twitter that the “advice” had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi and the matter now lies with Imran Khan whether he wants to strengthen the defence institution or make it controversial.

He said that President Arif Alvi is also tested as if he would follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice and as the supreme commander of the forces, it is his obligation to protect the institution from political conflicts.

It should be remembered that the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was actually supposed to retire in 2019, but three months before his retirement, then Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his tenure by three years in August 2019.