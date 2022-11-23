Asif Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss country's political situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.



During the meeting in Islamabad, Asif Zardari inquired about the PML-Q chief’s health while the current political situation and other issues were discussed in detail.



It is pertinent to mention here that the aforementioned meeting has taken place at a time when the summary for the appointment of the Army Chief has been sent by the Ministry of Defense to the Prime Minister’s House, and it is expected that a decision over the next army chief’s appointment would be taken in the current week.



Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) in line with the law and the Constitution.



According to the spokesman for the Bilawal house, here, on Friday, Asif Ali Zardari said that “they strongly believe in the system of promotion in the Pakistan Army”.



He said that all the “three-star generals are equal and they are fully able to lead the Pakistan Army”. He was of the view that the matter of new COAS appointment must not be “politicized” at any cost, which could cause “damage to the institution”.