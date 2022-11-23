Imran says President will consult him on summary for Army Chief's appointment

23 November,2022 06:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that President Dr Arif Alvi will discuss matters relating to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Speaking to a private channel on Wednesday, he said that he is in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi on matters pertaining to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultation with a fugitive on Army Chief’s appointment and he is the chairman of a party and the President will surely talk to him over the summary.

The former PM said, “If someone thinks that he will bring his army chief to unleash violence, then the nation will stand against him, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was fully involved in the Wazirabad attack and Nawaz Sharif would also know but it is now up to Tasnim Haider how the police would present evidence in the court.”

No issue with whoever is appointed as army chief

Fomer Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday said that he has no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26.



Speaking to a delegation of journalists at his home in Zaman Park, the former premier said that "I know their [incumbent government] plans, but I am planning ahead."



He added that efforts are being made to conduct clean and transparent elections as soon as possible; there is no solution to the country’s problems except for snap polls.



The PTI chief said that messages have been sent to me through President Arif Alvi, adding that talks will take place only after the date given for early elections.



"The whole world is aware of their [incumbent rulers] corruption stories. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I am going to court over the watch issue," He said.

PM Office receives sumamry

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on late Tuesday night said that the Prime Minister Office has received the summary for the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS), Dunya News reported.

Khawaja Asif in his latest Tweet said that summary forwarded by Ministry of Defense has been received by the Prime Minister s Office. Inshallah, the rest of the steps regarding the appointment of new army chief will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, sources privay to the development said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.

Earlier, the GHQ had forwarded the summary for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its latest Tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”