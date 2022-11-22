Development over Army Chief’s appointment is expected within 24 hours

22 November,2022 04:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The development over the Army Chief’s appointment is expected within the next 24 hours as sources privy to the matter said on Tuesday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, during which the heads of the – key – security institutions were present. SAPM Malik Ahmad Khan was also present during the meeting.

According to details, the process to appoint the next army chief has formally started as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29.

Bilawal warns President of consequences if summary of Army Chief’s appointment blocked

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto warned that the President shall face the consequences if he tried to stall the process of the appointment of the new chief of the Pakistan Army.

The Foreign Minister asserted that the constitution of Pakistan has conferred on the prime minister the right to appoint a new army chief. Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants to sabotage the process of the army chief’s appointment which shall not be let happen.

Imran Khan should let the process of the important appointment complete if he has the motive of democracy, argued Bilawal Bhutto.

PML-N has no favorite name for army chief’s appointment: Defense Minister

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif [last week] said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has no favorite name for the army chief’s appointment.

However, later on Friday Khawaja Asif said that a consensus was reached in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

