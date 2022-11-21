Summary for army chief's appointment to be forwarded in a day or two: Khawaja Asif

Defense Ministry has not forwarded the summary: Khawaja Asif

21 November,2022 02:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the Prime Minister Office has not receive the summary for the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

Khawaja Asif said that the process to appoint the next army chief has formally started but the summary for the appointment will be forwarded to PM Office in a day or two.

Asif said that the entire process will be completed by November 25 and refuted reports of deadlock over the appointment and stressed that government allies are being consulted at every level.

The senior minister said that there was no pressure on the government regarding the army chief’s appointment. Once we receive the summary, we will discuss the names, which will probably be five or six senior-most officers," Asif added.

Bilawal warns President of consequences if summary of Army Chief’s appointment blocked

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto warned that the President shall face the consequences if he tried to stall the process of the appointment of the new chief of the Pakistan Army.

The Foreign Minister asserted that the constitution of Pakistan has conferred on the prime minister the right to appoint a new army chief. Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants to sabotage the process of the army chief’s appointment which shall not be let happen.

Imran Khan should let the process of the important appointment complete if he has the motive of democracy, argued Bilawal Bhutto.

PML-N has no favorite name for army chief’s appointment: Defense Minister

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif last week said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has no favorite name for the army chief’s appointment.

However, later on Friday Khawaja Asif said that a consensus was reached in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.