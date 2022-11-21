Stray dogs kill 8-year-old boy in Chiniot

Pakistan Pakistan Stray dogs kill 8-year-old boy in Chiniot

According to details, the minor boy was playing outside his house when stray dogs attacked him.

21 November,2022 04:48 am

CHINIOT (Dunya News) - An 8-year-old boy was killed when he was attacked by stray dogs in village Tahli Mangini near near Chiniot, a city in Punjab Province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the minor boy was playing outside his house in village Tahli Mangini when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked him and killed him on the spot.

Panic spread among locals after the tragic accident. They expressed their annoyance over the incident. The locals demand that authorities must constitute teams to get rid of the stray dogs.

