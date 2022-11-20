COAS visits Lasbella, inaugurates pre-fabricated village in Laal Gul Goth

20 November,2022 10:38 pm

LASBELLA (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lasbella, Balochistan on Sunday where he inaugurated pre- fabricated village in Laal Gul Goth constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.



According to ISPR, the new pre-fabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off grid solar power, and also provided with a tube well.



Army Chief was briefed by Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar about the progress of rehabilitation work for flood affectees.



Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said Pakistan army will continue all out efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of Federal and provincial governments.