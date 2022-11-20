Imran lost his senses, not figuring out who to blame: Khawaja Asif

Imran lost his senses, not figuring out who to blame: Khawaja Asif

Imran lost his senses, not figuring out who to blame: Khawaja Asif

20 November,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan for "backtracking" from foreign conspiracy and anti-establishment narrative said that following his ouster from power, Imran Khan has lost his sense and is not figuring out who to blame.



Khawaja wrote on Twitter, "The PTI chief still couldn’t decide who to hold responsible, adding that now saying that the establishment could have saved his power."



The defence minister further added that , "How much the intensity of desires can cause a person to fall that he does not know who to blame."

