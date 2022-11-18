IRSA releases 93,300 cusecs water

18 November,2022 04:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 93,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1518.01 feet and was 120.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,600 cusecs while outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1145.05 feet, which was 95.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,600 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,500, 49,100, 30,600 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.