Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

18 November,2022 09:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, fog is likely to develop over a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade, Murree six, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar eleven and Quetta four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula, Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Shopian one and Anantnag zero degree centigrade.