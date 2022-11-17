Resolution expressing solidarity with Pak Army passed in NA

17 November,2022 08:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Lower House of the Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The resolution was moved in the National Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled Member National Assembly (MNA) elected from Multan Ahmed Hassan Dehar to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, which was unanimously approved.

Earlier, speaking in the National Assembly, Federal Minister for Railways and Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique announced to make Sukkur and DI Khan Airports an International Airports.

During the session, Rafique said that initial work on upgradation of Sukkur and DI Khan airports has been completed. He said that the airports were built purely on political basis.

The field planning of non functional airports was not made on commercial basis, he said adding that a plan was being devised to start the services of 70 seat planes after getting them on lease for making non functional airports as viable and functional.

With the induction of 70 seat planes, non functional airports could attract passengers, he added.

He said he had devised a plan to make Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as profitable.

This was not possible in four to six months period, however continuity of policies could ensure making the national carrier as profitable, he added.

Saad Rafique said the government was planning to officially designate Sukkur and Dera Ismael Khan airports as international airports for earning reasonable profits. A new airport would be constructed Dera Ismael Khan. The runway of Quetta airport was also being upgraded,he added.