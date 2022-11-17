No one has the right to hold sit-in on motorways: IHC

Pakistan Pakistan No one has the right to hold sit-in on motorways: IHC

No one has the right to hold sit-in on motorways: IHC

17 November,2022 12:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (CJ IHC) while highlighting the rights of the locals to maintain the normality of their daily lives remarked that nobody has the right to hold a sit-in on the motorway.

CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by local traders against the possible closure of roads due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in on Thursday.

The court merged the traders’ petition with the PTI sit-in and rallies seeking No Objection Certificate (NOC).

In this regard, Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the traders’ lawyer explained that the containers on the roads have caused great difficulties.

While the Advocate General Islamabad took the stand that PTI’s plea for NOC for the sit-in and rally is still pending and it should also be heard along with this case.

The petitioner’s lawyer retorted that orders should be issued to ensure traffic flow on highways and motorways.

On this, the Chief Justice remarked that the closure of highways and motorways will affect the trade system and there are foreigners in Islamabad, the diplomatic movement will also be affected. The court underscored that no one has the right to announce for a protest on the highway and just stand there.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had given a decision in the protest case that all rallies will be held in the parade ground, added the court.

The Chief Justice further remarked that those who want to hold a protest have their right, but the rights of locals should not be affected.

Justice Aamer Farooq said the control over highways and motorways belongs to the Federation. It is clear that the Federation can give directions in this regard.

Later, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday) on the petition of the traders against blocking the roads due to PTI sit-in and rallies.

