Chiniot: Two killed as dumper runs over motorcycle

Pakistan Pakistan Chiniot: Two killed as dumper runs over motorcycle

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

17 November,2022 05:06 am

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a speeding dumper in Chiniot on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the Sargodha Road near River Chenab where a rashly driven dumper ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

