Pakistan reports 57 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

17 November,2022 08:15 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,574,801. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,630 on Thursday.



According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 57 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.



Pakistan has conducted 8,600 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 57 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.66 percent.

