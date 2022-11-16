Punjab brushes aside center's concerns on Wazirabad attack JIT

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab brushes aside center's concerns on Wazirabad attack JIT

Punjab brushes aside center’s concerns on Wazirabad attack JIT

16 November,2022 07:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government on Wednesday rejected federal government’s concerns on Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into attack during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Wazirabad.

In a letter sent to the Punjab Home Department, interior ministry raising objection on the JIT formed by the provincial government.

According to the interior ministry, all members of the Joint Investigation Team belong to the Punjab Police and it does not include representatives of any other agency or secret agency.

The federal government also proposed inclusion of representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) and said that it would be good if the Punjab government also includes representatives of federal agencies in the JIT.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been made the head of JIT but the establishment division has suspended him but given provisional relief by the Federal Service Tribunal. “Transparent investigation is not possible by appointing such an officer as head.”

On the other hand, the provincial government brushed aside federation’s objection on the JIT.

Punjab Home Adviser Umer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the JIT has been formed by the provincial government as per the constitution and law and it is not necessary to include a representative of any federal agency.