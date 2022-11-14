Legislation to extend army chief's tenure should be repealed, suggests Sanaullah

14 November,2022 11:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday while suggesting to repeal legislation to extend the army chief’s tenure said that the most senior officer should be appointed as the next army chief through the judiciary like system.



In an interview with a private channel, Rana said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has to take the decision regarding the appointment of the army chief and he should consult with all stakeholders adding that this decision will be taken in the next few days.



Sanaullah said that the legislation to extend the army chief’s tenure should be repealed because it will keep disturbing every army chief in the future as well.



Regarding the question over renowed journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case, he said, "I had spoken to Arshad Sharif before leaving, and he had no plans to leave Pakistan while the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Arshad in cases."



The Interior Minister confirming torture reports on slain Arshad Sharif said that the post-mortem report indicates torture on Arshad Sharif, adding that there was no police blockade on the site where he was killed.



Rana also rubbished claims by the Kenyan police that there was a vehicle that went missing the day Arshad Sharif was killed.



Moreover, the interior minister cast suspicion on the companions of Arshad Sharif, including Waqar, and Khurram.



While taking a jibe at PTI chief Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said that "Imran Khan is making this spectacle for a false FIR. Is it the job of the Supreme Court to file an FIR of attack?"