PTI lawmakers to move SC over Wazirabad incident

13 November,2022 11:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Sunday decided to move the Supreme Court over the Wazirabad incident.

Taking to Twitter, PTI senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Tomorrow (Monday) we will file an application in the registries for the registration of the case against the nominated persons over the Wazirabad incident. All the lawmakers [MNAs and MPAs] will appear before the concerned registries and will highlight the Wazirabad incident in the SC through the application”.

Fawad further stated, “Even after the week has passed, FIR has not been registered over the assassination attempt on the country’s former premier [Imran Khan]. In the gunfire attack, one person was killed and 13 injured, but still, police refused to register an FIR because of the pressure.”

“More than 300 lawmakers will file an application for the registration of the case against the nominated persons. The application – which will be submitted – will have the signatures of the KP lawmakers,” said the PTI leader”.

