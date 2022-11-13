Attack on Imran: PTI to move SC for registering names of nominated people in FIR

Pakistan Pakistan Attack on Imran: PTI to move SC for registering names of nominated people in FIR

Attack on Imran: PTI to move SC for registering names of nominated people in FIR

13 November,2022 05:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday decided to move the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for the registration of the names of nominated people in the FIR over an assassination attempt on party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PTI has selected Monday as the day for filing the writ petition. The PTI lawmakers who hail from Islamabad will reach the SC along with the legal team. Besides this, the writ petition will also be filed in the SC registries of all the provinces.

In this regard, the PTI has directed all the lawmakers to reach the SC registry of the related province, also asking the MNAs from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta to reach the respective registries at 10 am, told the sources.

The sources further stated that the lawmakers have been asked to ensure their presence at the SC and its registries.

