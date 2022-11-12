Youth of Pakistan is our asset, says COAS

12 November,2022 07:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison on Saturday wherein he laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

The COAS inaugurated the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children.

General Bajwa also inaugurated state of the art Hockey Arena where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

The COAS said that youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports.

The Army Chief interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, the COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.