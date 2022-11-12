Decision of country's key post being made in London, says Imran Khan

12 November,2022 05:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Saturday while lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs for holding meetings in London over the army chief’s appointment, said that the decision of the country’s key security post is being made in London.



In a televised address to the PTI’s long march participants in Lala Musa and Jhang, the former premier, while lashing out PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Shehbaz Sharif has been in London for three to four days, adding that there has been a spectacle that PML-N bigwigs are discussing over the army chief appointment. He said "It is beyond anyone’s imagination in a civilised society that the country’s important decisions are taken abroad and by those who have been looting the state’s wealth for the past 30 years."

The PTI chief said that he did not want to appoint the army chief of his choice, adding that he only wanted that key appointment to be on merit.

"The UK’s Daily Mail has made serious allegations about Shehbaz Sharif’s theft, adding that resources are not more abundant in the UK and Europe than in Pakistan, but there is a system based on justice; the country cannot prosper until the rule of law, democracy, and true freedom come. No matter how good the policies are, no country can develop until there is no rule of justice," said Imran Khan.