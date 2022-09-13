Three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Afghan border

Pakistan Pakistan Three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Afghan border

Three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Afghan border

13 September,2022 09:37 pm



RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists from inside Afghanistan’s border in general area of Kharlachi, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops, who responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to own troops fire, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.



Those who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly, include Naik Muhammad Rehman, resident of Karak; Naik Maweez Khan, resident of Jamrud, Khyber; and Sepoy Irfan Ullah, resident of Dargai, Malakand.



The statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities in the future.



It further stated that the Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.

