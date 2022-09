Peace committee member among five killed in Swat

Peace committee member among five killed in Swat

13 September,2022 09:03 pm

SWAT (Dunya News) – Several people including peace committee members were martyred in a bomb explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Barra Bandi area on Tuesday.

As per the details garnered, the remote control bomb targeted peace committee member Idris Khan.

Soon after the explosion, police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured persons to local hospital.