US Democrat leader Tahir Javaid meets Imran Khan

13 September,2022 08:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – US Democrat Party leader Tahir Javaid on Tuesday met former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and vowed to accelerate efforts to help flood affectees.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, during the meeting, matters pertaining to current flood situation and bilateral interests came under discussion.

Tahir Javaid said that informed Imran Khan about his visit to Sindh regarding the assistance to the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI chairman said that his [Tahir Javaid’s] passion is admirable, the people trapped in the flood still need help.

The statement further said that matters regarding Pakistan’s economic situation was discussed in the meeting and the former PM said that the economic situation is very bad, only the government coming from the people s mandate can deal with all the challenges.

“The only solution to the crisis situation is holding general elections as soon as possible,” he said.