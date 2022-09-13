Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

However, rain-wind and thundershower is expected in upper KP, North Punjab and other parts.

13 September,2022 08:15 am

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-six, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-one, Gilgit eighteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh nine, Anantnag fifteen and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade.