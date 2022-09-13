Pakistan reports 99 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

13 September,2022 07:42 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,571,197. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,600 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 99 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 9,161 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 99 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.08 percent.

