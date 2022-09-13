Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with France: PM

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with France: PM

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with France.

13 September,2022 04:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding cooperative relations with France, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

He was talking to the Ambassador of the French Republic to Pakistan Nicolas Galey who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the government’s response to address the dire situation.

He expressed gratitude to the French President for solidarity, support and sending a relief flight carrying tents, water pumps and a team of doctors and nurses for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister underscored that the scale and magnitude of losses was too big to be borne by the country alone and that the international community’s support was of vital importance.

He added that Pakistan despite having a negligible contribution to climate change, was among the most vulnerable to its devastation as manifested in the recent floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with France in all areas of mutual interest.

He said that Pakistan looked forward to continued engagement with France to further deepen mutually beneficial relations.

