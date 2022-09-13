Flood Relief Fund: NA Speaker presents cheque of Rs20.02m to PM

13 September,2022 04:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the present situation arising from floods in the country, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Speaker National Assembly presented a check of Rs20.02 million to the Prime Minister for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The amount for flood relief fund was collected from the salaries of members of the National Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, NA Speaker said that the country is passing through a very critical period of its history. Pervaiz Ashraf also appreciated the steps taken by the federal government for the flood victims.

