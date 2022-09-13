One more case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

According to NIH, the total number of polio cases in the country climbed to 18 this year.

13 September,2022 04:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - One more wild polio case has been confirmed from North Waziristan, taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 18 this year, Dunya News reported.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, a three-month old child has been paralyzed by wild polio in North Waziristan. An NIG spokesperson said that out of 18 cases, 16 were reported from North Waziristan while two cases were reported from Lakki Marwat.

So far, this year 22 environmental samples collected from various parts of the country have been tested positive for the polio virus; 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Punjab and one each from Sindh and Islamabad.

