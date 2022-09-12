Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology to IHC in contempt case
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Dr Rana Muhammad Shamim on Monday has tendered an unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case.
In a surprising turn of events, Rana Shamim has submitted an unconditional apology after he alleged that former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nasir attempted to influence a case against the Sharif family.
In the apology, the former chief judge noted that he mistakenly wrote down name of IHC’s judge.
I made this grave mistake, which I deeply regret now and unconditionally apologize for,” the ex-chief judge maintained.
In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).