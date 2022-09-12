Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology to IHC in contempt case

Pakistan Pakistan Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology to IHC in contempt case

The former chief judge noted that he mistakenly wrote down name of IHC's judge.

12 September,2022 03:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Dr Rana Muhammad Shamim on Monday has tendered an unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case.

In a surprising turn of events, Rana Shamim has submitted an unconditional apology after he alleged that former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nasir attempted to influence a case against the Sharif family.

In the apology, the former chief judge noted that he mistakenly wrote down name of IHC’s judge.

I made this grave mistake, which I deeply regret now and unconditionally apologize for,” the ex-chief judge maintained.

In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).