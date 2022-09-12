'Showed restraint despite political parties' reaction over PA Deputy Speaker ruling case verdict'

We are well aware of the economic issues country is facing: CJP

12 September,2022 01:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that he showed restraint despite reaction of political parties on verdict of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker’s ruling case.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief justice said that they do not interfere in policy matters but court has to hear such cases to protect fundamental rights of people. Political cases were filed after political events of March 2022, he added.

Umar Ata Bandial further revealed that he took notice of National Assembly Deputy Speaker’s ruling after consulting other judges of the apex court and announced the verdict in five days.

The chief justice said that he is well aware of the economic issues the country is facing as well devastating floods. Judges donated salary of three days for flood affectees, he added.