Islamabad ATC hears Imran Khan's bail plea in terrorism case

ATC asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person.

12 September,2022 10:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad Monday resumed hearing of a pre-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

ATC on Monday asked Imran Khan to appear before the court in person whilst allowing the investigation officer to conduct an inquiry within the court premises.

During the hearing of the case, the Sessions Court judge asked the investigation officer (IO) if Imran Khan participated in the investigation proceedings or not, in response, the IO said the PTI chief only submitted a written statement.

Upon learning that Imran Khan’s written response was not submitted in the report given to the court, the judge bashed the IO for willfully obstructing legal proceedings based on ill intent.

Defence counsel Babar Awan told the court that Imran Khan will arrive at 11am to participate in the proceedings and if the case demands, police can probe the former premier in the bar room of the judicial complex.

Agreeing to the viewpoint of the defence counsel, the judge allowed the IO to conduct a probe within court premises and adjourned the hearing till 11am today (Monday).

On September 2, the ATC granted interim bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan till September 12.

Imran had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

Imran subsequently approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. However, the court had told him to take it up with the anti-terror court since terrorism cases are handled by the specific court.