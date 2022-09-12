PMD predicts rain, thundershowers in various parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rain, thundershowers in various parts of country

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

12 September,2022 08:26 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh thirteen and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade.