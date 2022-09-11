'Imported' govt pushed country towards political chaos: Asad Umar

Masses are being burdened by record inflation: Asad

11 September,2022 01:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Sunday said that ‘imported’ govt which came into power after vote of no-confidence has pushed country towards political unrest.

Asad Umar, in a statement, said that PTI is ready for protest against inflation and on directions of PTI Chief Imran Khan, protest preparations are underway on district level.

The former planning minister said that due to government inaction, country is in worst economic uncertainty as masses are being burdened by record inflation.

Earlier in the day, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday warned that further political tensions will create new crisis in the country.

Sheikh Rashid, in a series of tweets, criticized Finance Minister and said that if LCs are not opened, there will be food shortage in Sindh as well as wheat, cotton and sugarcane will be scarce.

The former interior minister claimed that there is a clear divide in PDM and said that that economic crisis, political uncertainty and inflation will ensure downfall of the ruling alliance. Flood has buried politics of PPP while Nawaz Sharif will not pay heed to words of Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

Sheikh Rashid further said that it is not possible to disqualify, jail and minus Imran Khan.