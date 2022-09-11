PM thanks UNSG for his unprecedented support to Pakistan flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied UNSG during his visit to flood-hit areas.

11 September,2022 10:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said UNSG’s two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy and stressed that Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge.

The Prime Minister said during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said UNSG’s voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change.

It merits mention that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has left after concluding his two-day visit to Pakistan.

He paid the visit on 9th and 10th of this month to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan who are braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country.

During his visit he called for substantial and sustained support and solidarity from the international community to overcome the enormous challenges posed by the unprecedented climate induced floods in Pakistan.

Besides high-level meetings, briefings, interactions with displaced people, UN country representatives, civil society and media, he also visited flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, where he was given an overview of the rescue and relief efforts of the Government of Pakistan and national and international partners.

