Imran says govt wants to announce elections after disqualifying him

09 September,2022 10:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that the government wants to announce elections after disqualifying him [Imran].

While giving an interview to private TV channel, the PTI chairman said that he wanted to tell the decision-makers that the situation would become uncontrollable if it remains like this. He further said that disqualifying him is not the solution to the problems, but free and transparent elections is the only solution to problems. He further said that looters have been made to rule the country.

Slamming the coalition government, Imran termed the government as ‘weak’ and said that the PDM government has been exposed. The PTI chairman further said that the coalition government actually came to control inflation but today the country is experiencing record inflation. Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif’s performance has also come before everyone.

The PTI Chairman said that he will announce the future plan of action regarding the PTI’s movement in the rally to be held in Gujranwala tomorrow (Saturday). Talking about the PTI’s rally in Chishtian, Imran claimed that the entire population of the city had come to participate in the PTI’s rally.

Imran criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bigwigs and said that the Zardari mafia has done injustice to the people of Sindh.

Imran Khan to announce critical phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement on Saturday

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan said he would announce the next critical phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement at tomorrow’s jalsa in Gujranwala.

In his Tweet, the PTI chairman wrote, “Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa.”

“Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula,” he wrote.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2022

Earlier, a meeting of the PTI’s political committee presided over by Imran Khan agreed that the rallies in different cities will be held as per the schedule and mass contact campaign will be intensified.

During the meeting chaired by the former prime minister, political situation and the cases against Imran Khan were discussed.

According to the sources, it was agreed in the meeting to accelerate the ongoing mass contact campaign while the party’s provincial presidents have been instructed to protest against inflation and the party chairman will continue to address the scheduled rallies in different cities.

On this occasion, Imran Khan said that public support is our greatest strength, adding that they were fighting against the government s tactics.

Fearing PTI, Imran Khan said 13 parties have run away from the election but the aim of his movement is to defeat the mafias of this country.