IRSA releases 253,500 cusecs water

08 September,2022 04:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 253,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 269,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,800 cusecs and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.00 feet, which was 141.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 159,100, 182,800 and 273,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 45,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.