Death toll from catastrophic floods rises to 1,355

Death toll from catastrophic floods rises to 1,355

08 September,2022 12:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Twelve more people have lost their lives due to the floods rampage in Pakistan, taking the death toll by the unprecedented floods in the country to 1355.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 6 more people died in Sindh, 2 more died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 people died in Balochistan due to the floods caused by torrential rains in Pakistan.

Furthermore, 564831 houses were destroyed and 753187 cattle have been killed.

The report added that the total of flood casualties in Balochistan has reached 263, Punjab 191, Gilgit-Baltistan 22 and Azad Kashmir 44.

The number of injured people across the country has reached 12722.

