LHC Judge excuses from hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea to seek passport

08 September,2022 01:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge has excused to hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking her passport back.

According to details, Justice Anwarul Haq excused from hearing the case after a two-member bench led by Justice Baqar Najafi of the LHC had to hear the proceedings.

The division bench has returned the case to the LHC chief justice for forming another bench for hearing the case.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the LHC seeking the return of her passport. In the petition, the PML-N vice president said that her passport has been in judicial custody for past four years.

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had submitted her passport to the court after it approved her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.