Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's interim bail in vandalism case

The Court has extended PTI Chairman's interim bail till September 27.

08 September,2022 11:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A local court in Islamabad on Thursday granted an extension in the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s long march on May 25.

At least 15 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations of the federal capital.

PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court of a district and sessions judge to seek an extension in the former prime minister s interim bail. Imran Khan, however, didn t appear in the court in person, unlike in the previous hearing.

The court inquired PTI lawyer that when can Imran Khan appear in the hearing. While the judge asked the investigation officer that if the PTI Chairman has joined the investigation. To which he replied that Imran Khan has joined the investigation through a lawyer.

After the hearing, the Court has extended PTI Chairman’s interim bail till September 27.