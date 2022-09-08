Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

08 September,2022 11:22 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

He was talking to CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors.

He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

