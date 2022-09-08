Mainly hot, humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

08 September,2022 08:08 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with thundershower may occur at a few places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Murree and Gilgit seventeen, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Shopian while partly cloudy in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh twelve while Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.