UN Chief to depart for Pakistan today to visit flood-hit areas

UN Secretary-General will inspect flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

08 September,2022 05:50 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will depart for Pakistan today (Thursday), to see the havoc wreaked by the recent torrential rains and floods in the country.

He will be accompanied, among others, by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

At his regular noon briefing in New York, the UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general, along with his delegation, will inspect flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

He said in the meantime, the UN team in Pakistan and its partners will continue to provide relief assistance to flood affected people in the country.

