By-polls in three constituencies of Karachi will be held on Sept 25

By-election will be held in NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

08 September,2022 05:48 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan in a press conference on Wednesday said that the by-elections in three constituencies of National Assembly from Karachi would be held on September 25.

The by-elections would be held on the seats that had fallen vacant after the resignations letters of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs from Karachi were accepted by the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Three Karachi constituencies include NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The provincial election commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said the commission was fully prepared to hold by-elections in three Karachi s National Assembly constituencies.

